KPD working deadly downtown Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two cars were involved in a crash on Henley Street Wednesday afternoon, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

The driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in the second car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed by Main Street but was reopened by 3:30 p.m.

