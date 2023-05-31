KPD working deadly downtown Knoxville crash

All northbound lanes of Henley Street at Main Street were closed for a crash investigation, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two cars were involved in a crash on Henley Street Wednesday afternoon, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

The driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in the second car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed by Main Street but was reopened by 3:30 p.m.

