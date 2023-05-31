Man threatened to kill Kentucky judge and blow up courthouse, police say

Brian Kendall Bank, 40.
Brian Kendall Bank, 40.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A North Carolina man is facing several charges after police say he caused a ruckus at a Kentucky truck stop.

Police say 40-year-old Brian Kendall Bank is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, terroristic threatening, menacing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

According to the London Police Department, officers were called on May 24 to the BP truck stop in reference to a man under the influence.

While on the way there, a second caller said the man was screaming, then jumped into a truck and sped away quickly. The truck struck a curb, disabling it, and dislodged a motorcycle on the back.

When officers arrived, they attempted to conduct a field sobriety test, but they say Bank refused and started yelling and cursing at the officers and became extremely disorderly.

Bank was taken to St. Joseph Hospital for a blood draw, but police say he had to be removed due to the safety and concern of hospital staff and patients.

While on the way to the jail, police say Bank said he was going to the officer who was taking him to jail by cutting his head off with a sword. Police say Bank also said he was going to kill a judge and blow up the courthouse and kill all U.S. Marshals inside.

He is currently being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center on $1,000 bond.

