Missing Hawkins Co. 4-year-old found safe, according to officials
Nearly two hours after the alert was sent, TBI said Dalton Drinnon has been located and is safe.
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HAWKINS CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - An Endangered Child Alert issued for 4-year-old Dalton Drinnon has been cancelled after he was found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
He was last seen in the Sandy Valley Road area in Rogersville, walking away from his home on Wednesday afternoon, according to the TBI.
