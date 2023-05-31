Missing Hawkins Co. 4-year-old found safe, according to officials

HAWKINS CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - An Endangered Child Alert issued for 4-year-old Dalton Drinnon has been cancelled after he was found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

He was last seen in the Sandy Valley Road area in Rogersville, walking away from his home on Wednesday afternoon, according to the TBI.

Nearly two hours after the alert was sent, TBI said Drinnon has been located and is safe.

As always, thank you for helping us get the word out! pic.twitter.com/GTtSdD70C0 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 1, 2023

