One Knox SC hosting ‘Summer of Soccer’ theme nights

One Knox is hosting eight home games over the summer, with six on the weekends, each with their own theme.
One Knoxville SC
One Knoxville SC(One Knoxville SC)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club, Knoxville’s professional soccer team, is gearing up to host a set of theme nights in what they are calling the “Summer of Soccer.”

One Knox is hosting eight home games over the summer, with six on the weekends, each with their own theme. The team is competing for a spot in the USL League One Playoffs and currently sits third in the league.

Sat. June 3: One For All Night

One Knox SC will be celebrating the start to Pride Month, selling Pride-themed merch.

“As Pride Month kicks off, One Knox is taking the opportunity to remind our community that One Knoxville is for all of Knoxville,” representatives said. Proceeds from Pride merch will support Knox Pride.

Sat. June 17: New Kit Reveal Night

One Knox will don it’s Alternate Kit for the first time June 17, revealing a uniform “highlighting a unique aspect of Knoxville’s history in a way that just may stray from the team’s typical colorways.”

Sat. July 8: Honoring Our Heroes Night

Red, white and blue will be at the center of this night honoring those who served in the armed forces.

“Show us your stars and stripes to honor those who have helped and are currently helping keep our country free - our military and first responders,” One Knox reps said.

Sat. July 22: Blue Out

One Knox is looking to make Regal Stadium a sea of blue as the Chattanooga Red Wolves come to town.

“We want to make sure they leave feeling blue,” One Knox said. “Show your One Knox and Knoxville pride by being part of the Sea of Blue at Regal Stadium as we take on our in-state rival.”

Fri. Aug. 18: Battle for the Barrel Night

One Knox is asking Knoxville for support as they take on Lexington SC to win a season-long rivalry and take home the Bourbon Barrel trophy for the Scruffy City.

Sat. Aug. 26: Vols Night

With Tennessee soccer and football nearing, One Knox wants fans to show up in orange and white to celebrate their stadium partners and highlight Tennessee athletics.

One Knox SC hosting ‘Summer of Soccer’ theme nights
One Knox SC hosting ‘Summer of Soccer’ theme nights(OKSC)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Knoxville Police Department responds
Knoxville police: Victor Ashe Park shooting sparked from ‘transaction’ turned robbery
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs issues statement on literacy rates
Distillery opens in former Tennessee prison where Martin Luther King Jr.’s killer escaped
TCAP testing now underway
TCAP appeal portal opens for Tennessee third graders

Latest News

KCHS standout QB Kaden Martin
Former Knoxville Catholic standout enters transfer portal
New Knoxville Catholic boys head basketball coach
KCHS names new boys head basketball coach
Dominic James and Angela Phillips named co-head coaches for girls basketball at grace Christian...
GCA hires husband and wife duo to coach girls basketball
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the...
2023 SEC on CBS schedule released