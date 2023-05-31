One Knox SC hosting ‘Summer of Soccer’ theme nights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club, Knoxville’s professional soccer team, is gearing up to host a set of theme nights in what they are calling the “Summer of Soccer.”

One Knox is hosting eight home games over the summer, with six on the weekends, each with their own theme. The team is competing for a spot in the USL League One Playoffs and currently sits third in the league.

Sat. June 3: One For All Night

One Knox SC will be celebrating the start to Pride Month, selling Pride-themed merch.

“As Pride Month kicks off, One Knox is taking the opportunity to remind our community that One Knoxville is for all of Knoxville,” representatives said. Proceeds from Pride merch will support Knox Pride.

Sat. June 17: New Kit Reveal Night

One Knox will don it’s Alternate Kit for the first time June 17, revealing a uniform “highlighting a unique aspect of Knoxville’s history in a way that just may stray from the team’s typical colorways.”

Sat. July 8: Honoring Our Heroes Night

Red, white and blue will be at the center of this night honoring those who served in the armed forces.

“Show us your stars and stripes to honor those who have helped and are currently helping keep our country free - our military and first responders,” One Knox reps said.

Sat. July 22: Blue Out

One Knox is looking to make Regal Stadium a sea of blue as the Chattanooga Red Wolves come to town.

“We want to make sure they leave feeling blue,” One Knox said. “Show your One Knox and Knoxville pride by being part of the Sea of Blue at Regal Stadium as we take on our in-state rival.”

Fri. Aug. 18: Battle for the Barrel Night

One Knox is asking Knoxville for support as they take on Lexington SC to win a season-long rivalry and take home the Bourbon Barrel trophy for the Scruffy City.

Sat. Aug. 26: Vols Night

With Tennessee soccer and football nearing, One Knox wants fans to show up in orange and white to celebrate their stadium partners and highlight Tennessee athletics.

