Pat Summitt Foundation planning big fundraiser to honor the legendary coach’s birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pat Summitt’s legacy will live on in the month of June, which is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.

“It’s a great opportunity to talk collectively about things that impact brain health,” Morgan Vance said, Director of Advancement for the Pat Summitt Foundation.

June is a big month for the Pat Summitt Foundation. Vance said they’re set to celebrate her life and legacy, and they’re raising awareness for brain health.

“We also have June 14, which is Pat’s birthday,” Vance said.

Summitt would be turning 71 years old on June 14, which is why the foundation is holding a big fundraiser, called ‘Pat’s Day of Giving.’ They raised more than $40,000 on her birthday last year, and they’re hoping to surpass $50,000 this year. That money will go towards the foundation’s grant programs.

“Like Pat’s Gameplan, which is a nationwide caregiver training program that is in development,” Vance said. “The work that we are doing at Pat Summitt Clinic, and several other grants that we do throughout the community.”

According to data from the Alzheimer’s Association, about 1 in 9 Americans, or 10.7%, aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s. That’s a total of about 6.7 million people.

There is no cure for Alzheimer’s. But, Vance said there are ways to limit your chances of being diagnosed.

“A really good night’s sleep,” Vance said. “Some research and some studies have shown that it helps clear some toxins from your brain.”

Vance said seven to eight hours is considered a good night’s sleep. She also said walking 30 minutes a day, and following a healthy diet can help prevent an Alzheimer’s diagnosis too.

Other than June 14, Vance encourages people to follow the foundation on social media, and go to their website to learn more about healthy brain tips.

