Run for Wishes: Magical 5K Walk/Run happening this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Put on your favorite costume, lace up your sneakers and help change the lives of children battling critical illnesses in East Tennessee on Saturday, June 3.

Make-A-Wish East Tennessee is hosting its Run for Wishes: A Magical 5K Walk/Run in Victor Ashe Park.

Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character, superhero, prince, princess, wizard or warrior! You can either walk or run the route. Pets are welcome as well.

“So we have people dress up in capes and made-up costumes, Star Wars characters. People bring their dog, their kids in strollers. So it really is an easy, fun way to get involved,” said Garrett Wagley, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish East Tennessee.

You can register online here or sign up in person the morning of the event. The fun starts at 9 a.m.

The family-friendly event raises money to brighten the spirits of kids in our region who are critically ill.

“A lot of people have the misconception that we grant wishes to only terminally ill kids,” said Wagley. “We grant wishes to kids with a critical illness and we think the wishes are part of their medical journey. And now we see that 80% of kids who receive a wish make it to adulthood.”

This year, Make-A-Wish East Tennessee has a big goal of granting 96 wishes and donations make it all possible. You can learn more about Make-A-Wish East Tennessee here.

