Rural Metro puts out East Knox County house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro fire department responded to a house fire Tuesday evening at the 8100 block of Clay’s Corner Way.

Crews arrived to heavy fire coming from the front of the house, with the resident safely outside the home. All of the cats and kittens were saved from the home.

According to Rural Metro spokesperson Jeffery Bagwell, the fire was extinguished and minimum damage was done to the rest of the home, although it did suffer smoke damage.

Rural Metro officials said the Red Cross is assisting the resident.

