TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Hawkins Co. 4-year-old

HAWKINS CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - An Endangered Child Alert was issued for 4-year-old Dalton Drinnon.

He was last seen in the Sandy Valley Road area in Rogersville, walking away from his home on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Drinnon is 3 feet tall and 40 lbs. with brown eyes and blonde curly hair. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a grey t-shirt with “How to Train Your Dragon” written on it.

He might be walking with a yellow Labrador Retriever, according to officials.

Anyone with information on where he might be was urged to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

