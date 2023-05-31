Tennessee announces kickoff times for Florida, Virginia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics announced the kickoff times for UT’s first three football games of the 2023-24 season, along with the networks fans can watch them on.

The Vols’ season-opener in Nashville against the Cavaliers is set for noon on Sept. 2 and will be live on ABC from Nissan Stadium. It’ll be the first matchup between Tennessee and Virginia since the 1991 Sugar Bowl.

Tennessee’s SEC opener on the road against Florida is slated for Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. on ESPN and the Vols’ home opener against Austin Peay will be on SEC Network+ Spt. 9. There’s still no word on the time for that game.

Tennessee is coming off an impressive 11-2 season with a victory at the Capital One Orange Bowl.

