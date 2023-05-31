Three minors involved in Halls crash

When crews arrived, they found one car had flipped and ejected one of the passengers.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three minors were injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night, according to officials with the Rural Metro Fire Department.

When crews arrived at the scene on Hill Road near Griffith Road., they found one car had flipped and ejected one of the passengers. The victim was taken to a trauma center.

Two other minors were in the car and suffered minor injuries, according to Rural Metro.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was handling the investigation.

