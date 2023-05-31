Ways to Find Your Fun for the first weekend in June

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - June is here and there are many ways for you and the family to Find Your Fun this weekend!

Friday, June 2nd:

Rhinestone Fest, formally knowns as Dolly Fest, is this weekend! All weekend long you can celebrate all things Dolly Parton throughout various locations in and around the Old City. There will be Dolly movie screenings on Friday night. Saturday, expect live music on South Central Street. Sunday features a special edition Rhinestone Market on West Jackson Avenue.

Knoxville is hosting Sunset Cinema: Movies in the Park series. It’s every other Friday now through August and a perfect way to spend time with the family! This Friday you can watch Space Jam at 7 p.m. at John Tarlton Park. You are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and food. Alcohol is not allowed.

Saturday, June 3rd:

A magical 5k kicks off Saturday! Run For Wishes is at 9 a.m. at Victor Ashe Park and it benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation of East Tennessee. You can run or walk. You are encouraged to dress up as your favorite Disney character, princess, or superhero! All the money raised goes to grant life-changing wishes to critically ill kids in East Tennessee.

Sunday, June 4th:

For the first time, downtown Knoxville is hosting a street festival. It’s called Open Streets Knoxville and features a one-mile loop in downtown North Knoxville where you and the family can enjoy bike riding, dancing, and walking. Along the streets will be vendors and food trucks as well. It’s from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

