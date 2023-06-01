Baby watch underway at Cincinnati Zoo for Lightning the sloth

The Cincinnati Zoo says Lightning is being watched 24 hours a day as her baby is expected to...
The Cincinnati Zoo says Lightning is being watched 24 hours a day as her baby is expected to arrive soon.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Baby watch is on at the Cincinnati Zoo for Lightning the sloth.

The zoo announced that starting Thursday, she will be monitored 24 hours a day until her baby is born.

Lightning, a two-toed sloth, has been pregnant since September 2022 after spending time with Moe, another sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo.

The zoo says once the baby is born, it will latch onto Lightning and stay attached to her for the next 10-12 months.

Lightning has been pregnant once before, but she delivered a stillborn baby in October 2021.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
When crews arrived, they found one car had flipped and ejected one of the passengers.
Three minors involved in Halls crash
Knoxville Police working deadly Henley St. crash
Victim in deadly hit-and-run in downtown Knoxville identified
Distillery opens in former Tennessee prison where Martin Luther King Jr.’s killer escaped
Nearly two hours after the alert was sent, TBI said Dalton Drinnon has been located and is safe.
Missing Hawkins Co. 4-year-old found safe, according to officials

Latest News

Lower humidity Friday
The humidity drops with rising temperatures
Multiple cars were broken into, according to officials with the White Pine Police Department.
Police investigating multiple car break-ins in White Pine
Family speaks out after dog reportedly shot, killed by neighbor in Springfield
Springfield family mourning after ‘senseless’ shooting of support dog
Kena Reed
Maryville police looking for missing teen