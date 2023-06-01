Book on Pat Summitt wins state award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2022 Tennessee History Book Award recipient was announced on Wednesday.

The winner was Title IX, Pat Summitt, and Tennessee Trailblazers, 50 Years, 50 Stories, written by Mary Ellen Pethel.

Along with the award, Pethel also received $2,000.

"Published by the University of Tennessee Press, one prize panelist described the book as a fascinating study of the impact of Title IX on women’s sports in colleges and universities across Tennessee. Pethel’s focus on the individual coaches, players, and athletic programs allows the reader to see how Tennessee women have benefitted from and been influenced by this legislation over the past fifty years since its passage."

Pethel was working on another book, about Sarah Cannon who is otherwise known as Minnie Pearl.

Nominations for the 2023 award opens in November.

