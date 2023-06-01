Book on Pat Summitt wins state award

A book on Title IX and Pat Summitt won the Tennessee History Book Award for 2022.
Pat Summitt
Pat Summitt(Tennessee Athletics)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2022 Tennessee History Book Award recipient was announced on Wednesday.

The winner was Title IX, Pat Summitt, and Tennessee Trailblazers, 50 Years, 50 Stories, written by Mary Ellen Pethel.

Along with the award, Pethel also received $2,000.

"Published by the University of Tennessee Press, one prize panelist described the book as a fascinating study of the impact of Title IX on women’s sports in colleges and universities across Tennessee. Pethel’s focus on the individual coaches, players, and athletic programs allows the reader to see how Tennessee women have benefitted from and been influenced by this legislation over the past fifty years since its passage."

Tennessee Historical Commission

Pethel was working on another book, about Sarah Cannon who is otherwise known as Minnie Pearl.

Nominations for the 2023 award opens in November.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Knoxville Police Department responds
Knoxville police: Victor Ashe Park shooting sparked from ‘transaction’ turned robbery
When crews arrived, they found one car had flipped and ejected one of the passengers.
Three minors involved in Halls crash
Distillery opens in former Tennessee prison where Martin Luther King Jr.’s killer escaped
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs issues statement on literacy rates

Latest News

Knoxville Rehab Hospital using VR to help patients
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Issued an Endangered Child Alert for Dalton Lee Ray...
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Hawkins Co. 4-year-old
Abdul Freeman caught a 40lb catfish out of Fort Loudon Lake Monday.
Man snags 40lb catfish out of Fort Loudon Lake
Sunshine Thursday
Heating up with limited rain chances