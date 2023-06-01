The humidity drops with rising temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity drops Friday which allows temperatures to really warm up as we head into the weekend! The limited rain chances continue as well, so keep watering your plants!

WHAT TO EXPECT

We start out tonight with some clouds and stray rain but see mostly clear skies and some fog by Friday morning. Temperatures drop to near 62 degrees.

The humidity decreases Friday allowing highs to get to 88 degrees! It’s a mostly sunny day with only a very stray shower in the mountains during the evening hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday morning starts seasonable at 60 degrees, but cranks up in all the sunshine to 90 degrees! The humidity steps back up Sunday, which gives us a change from sunshine to partly cloudy and a stray afternoon pop-up. We’re still above average at 88 degrees.

Early next week is still warm with highs in the upper 80s and spotty afternoon downpours.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures cool down, or return back to average, towards the end of the week. The limited rain chances continue as well.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

