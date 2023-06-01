Lady Vol fans prepare for first Women’s College World Series appearance since 2015

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols softball team is set to play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first round of the Women’s College World Series Thursday. Fans have been preparing since the start of their postseason run. Knoxville business Orange Mountain Designs has seen a rise in traffic since the Lady Vols softball team began postseason play.

“They are through the roof; they are so excited,” store manager Elizabeth Van Nostran said. “They were so excited to have the Regionals and Super Regionals in Knoxville at their home base.”

The store has several things people can buy to support the Lady Vols, including the new Women’s College World Series shirts. Van Nostran said many customers she talked to planned to go to Oklahoma City for the finals.

“It has been amazing to see them go this far, and we’re all just so happy for them. It’s been an amazing year for them,” Van Nostran said.

The Lady Vols will make their eighth appearance in the Women’s College World Series Thursday. The program has never won the title but finished second in 2007 and 2013. They’ve placed third three times in 2005, 2006 and 2010.

The Lady Vols will play their first game at noon on ESPN.

