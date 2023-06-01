Lady Vols beat Alabama in Women’s College World Series opener

Tennessee advances into the winners bracket after beating Alabama 10-5
Tennessee softball
Tennessee softball(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee All American Ashley Rogers would get out of a first inning jam and from then on it was pretty much all Tennessee in their Women’s College World Series opener against SEC rival Alabama.

The Lady Vols, making their eighth overall appearance in Oklahoma City and first since 2015, would strike for four runs in the second inning on extra base hits by Katie Taylor and Zada Puni to give UT a 4-0 lead.

Tennessee would add to that lead and really put it away in the bottom of the fourth with four runs, including a three-run HR by Riley West.

The Lady Vols win it 10-5 and will face either Oklahoma or Stanford on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. on ABC.

