Maryville police looking for missing teen

Kena Reed is a Black girl with red dreadlocks and brown eyes.
Kena Reed
Kena Reed(Maryville Police Department)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Maryville Police Department is on the lookout for a missing 16 year old girl, officials announced Thursday.

Kena Reed is a Black girl with red dreadlocks and brown eyes. She stands at 5-feet-seven-inches and was last seen on McCammon Avenue on Tuesday, May 23. She may be in the East Knoxville or Knox County area, officials said.

Those with information are being asked to call Detective Clayton Hall at 865-273-3833 or 911.

