Metro Police officer identified, expected to be OK after shooting, police say

Police say the officer is expected to be OK after the shooting.
Metro Nashville Police Detective Donovan Coble was shot by a suspect in Donelson on Thursday...
Metro Nashville Police Detective Donovan Coble was shot by a suspect in Donelson on Thursday afternoon.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have released the identity of the officer shot in Nashville on Thursday afternoon.

Police say officer Donovan Coble, 33, a four-year veteran with MNPD is in “critical-stable” condition with a gunshot wound to his side. Coble responded to the area of The Parking Spot due to reports of an armed man breaking into vehicles.

Metro Police spokesman Don Aaron said Coble is expected to be OK.

The suspect involved in the shooting later engaged Metro Police SWAT officers behind a brush pile on Upshaw Drive and was shot in an exchange of gunfire. He has been taken to the hospital for treatment. No other officers were injured.

Police released a picture of the suspect connected to the shooting just before 3:30 p.m. A witness said the suspect was attempting to break into cars at The Parking Spot, a parking area near the Nashville International Airport, on Thursday afternoon. At one point, the witness said the man pulled a gun on the employee.

Police arrived and there was an exchange of gunfire between officers and the suspect near Donelson Pike, the witness said.

On Tuesday, the Exchange Club of Donelson-Hermitage honored Coble as the Officer of the Year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

