Mounjaro weight loss drug points toward better results than Ozempic, Wegovy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the start of summer, more Georgians are seeking out weight loss methods to slim down – including a new drug on the fast track for weight management.

Dr. Kelvin Brown with Precision Health predicts the tirzepatide Mounjaro will replace the high demand for semaglutide weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.

“It’s totally revolutionary,” said Dr. Brown.

Dr. Brown explained Mounjaro can help people lose 20 to 25 percent of their body weight, making it more effective than other weight loss drugs on the market.

Mounjaro is FDA approved for diabetes treatment, and is in the process of a fast-tracked approval for weight management.

Randall Fox began using Mounjaro in January. Diabetes runs in his family. In his five months of using Mounjaro, Fox has lost about 50 pounds.

“More than life changing, life-saving is what I’d like to say,” said Fox.

In addition to shedding weight, Fox has gained more energy, feels less pain in his hip, and has improved other health metrics like his A1C and cholesterol.

“I think long-term health benefits are exactly where healthcare needs ot be going,” said Fox. “It’s not just about diabetes, it’s about heart disease, dementia, cholesterol, weight.”

Fox was initially prescribed Ozempic in fall 2022, but stopped using the drug after experiencing negative side effects.

On Mounjaro, the only negative side effect he notices is minimal burping.

However, other patients report side effects on Mounjaro ranging from nausea, constipation, and abdominal pain.

Weight loss drugs are gaining popularity across the country, especially in Georgia. According to Google trends data, Atlanta ranks second in the country for cities searching for “Ozempic.”

Two out of three U.S. adults have overweight or obesity. One in three Americans are prediabetic. One in ten Americans have diabetes, and hundreds of thousands more struggle with other health problems.

“There’s a lot of people at risk. They don’t know they have prediabetes or are at risk,” said Dr. Brown.

The name brand drugs like Mounjaro can cost about $1500 dollars, but the generic version can cost about 60 to 70 percent less than that. Some people are eligible to get a prescription, depending on their health metrics and body mass index.

People should consult their doctors or physician before using these weight loss drugs.

