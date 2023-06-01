New law puts first regulations on Delta-8 products

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennesseans will soon have to be 21 years or older to buy hemp-derived cannabinoid products including Delta-8.

A new law is going into effect on July 1. It will regulate what’s in Delta-8 cartridges, gummies and cigarettes.

Many people wonder what is even is Delta-8 and how is it different from Delta-9 and what exactly is in it. With the new bill signed into legislation by Gov. Bill Lee it will clear up that grey area for you.

According to Senator Richard Briggs, who was a sponsor of the bill, Delta-8 currently has no rules and regulations for what’s inside the product or who is buying it.

The new law requires everyone to be 21 years or older to buy hemp-derived products and requires testing to ensure the products have no heavy metals or toxins.

Delta-8 must be sold and stored in child-proof packaging. Additionally, no child-like images, such as teddy bears, can be on the packages.

“Now, that’s why these kids were getting sick is off some of these gummies and stuff,” said Travis McKinney, who owns The Blom Shop in Knoxville. “The THC probably was going to knock them out, but it’s not putting them in the hospital.”

McKinney helped write this bill and played a major role in making it happen. He said the regulations are necessary and only there to protect the person buying and using the products.

“It helps all the people that want to do it right, and it gets rid of those who don’t,” said McKinney.

An additional 6% tax will be added to the sales tax when people buy Delta-8 products. Also, businesses will have to obtain a yearly license to keep selling it. The tax will be used to fund the regulations and make sure the rules are being followed.

“Vapes and cartridges like that are one of the most untested products. They’re very hard to get compliant, and now you’ll see a lot of those going away,” said McKinney.

Anyone buying hemp products like Delta-8 now will receive a document with proof it is legal in case they are pulled over by police.

Some of these new regulations will go into effect on July 1, such as the age limit and the tax increase. Some of the other regulations will take about a year so manufacturers have time to catch up with the new laws.

