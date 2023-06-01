Over 100 lbs. of narcotics intercepted in mail packages by inspectors, K-9s

By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Postal Service says it has been cracking down on people using them as middlemen for drug deals.

Between May 22 and May 26, postal inspectors in Birmingham and Huntsville used Narcotic K-9s Easy (Birmingham) and Dexter (Huntsville) to scan packages.

They found 62 different packages, with over 100 pounds of contraband during that 4-day period.

Officials say they found Cocaine, Meth, Marijuana, Steroids and Fentanyl, just to name a few things.

Several of those packages have been sent to other law enforcement agencies for more investigation and potentially some arrests.

