Police investigating multiple car break-ins in White Pine

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police were investigating multiple car break-ins, according to officials with the White Pine Police Department.

Unlocked cars were targeted in the Barker Drive subdivision, according to police.

“We believe these occurred between 4:00 am and 5:00 am,” officials said. “Please contact the police dept. if you have any information.”

They asked for anyone with cameras in the area to check them to see if there was any suspicious activity.

