Report: Julian Phillips to remain in NBA Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball’s Julian Phillips will keep his name in the 2023 NBA Draft, according to an ESPN report on Wednesday.

“Phillips has received positive feedback from NBA teams after a strong pre-draft process,” Givony wrote in a Tweet.

NEWS: Julian Phillips, the No. 34 prospect in ESPN's draft rankings, will keep his name in the 2023 NBA Draft, he told ESPN. Phillips has received positive feedback from NBA teams after a strong pre-draft process, causing him to forgo exploring the NCAA transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/EGnPVUZk8W — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 31, 2023

Phillips entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal on May 10, following his freshman season with the Vols.

Phillips averaged 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game during his freshman season. ESPN ranks Phillips as the No. 34 overall prospect in the upcoming draft.

