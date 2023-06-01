Report: Julian Phillips to remain in NBA Draft

ESPN ranks Phillips as the No. 34 overall prospect in the upcoming draft.
KNOXVILLE, TN - December 21, 2022 - Forward Julian Phillips #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
KNOXVILLE, TN - December 21, 2022 - Forward Julian Phillips #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Austin Peay Governors and the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson�Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics | Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athlet)
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball’s Julian Phillips will keep his name in the 2023 NBA Draft, according to an ESPN report on Wednesday.

“Phillips has received positive feedback from NBA teams after a strong pre-draft process,” Givony wrote in a Tweet.

Phillips entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal on May 10, following his freshman season with the Vols.

Phillips averaged 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game during his freshman season. ESPN ranks Phillips as the No. 34 overall prospect in the upcoming draft.

