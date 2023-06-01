SEC decides on 2024 football schedule format

The conference will eliminate divisions beginning in 2024 and is still working to finalize a long-term scheduling plan.
SEC Spring Meetings
SEC Spring Meetings(SEC)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Southeastern Conference teams will play eight conference games in addition to one Power Five or major independent opponent during the 2024 football season.

The schedule format was approved by a vote of the SEC Presidents and Chancellors following a recommendation from the league’s Athletics Directors during the annual SEC Spring Meetings in Sandestin Beach, Florida.

The conference will eliminate divisions beginning in 2024 and is still working to finalize a long-term scheduling plan once it becomes a 16-team conference.

“We have been engaged in planning for the entry of Oklahoma and Texas into the SEC since the summer of 2021, but the change of the membership date from 2025 to 2024 creates scheduling complexities that can better be managed with a one-year schedule,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

“Creating a one-year schedule will provide a longer on-ramp to manage football scheduling around existing non-conference commitments of our members,” Sankey said. “It will also provide additional time to understand the impact of an expanded College Football Playoff and engage with our media partners as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.”

Previous Coverage: SEC announces adjustment to future Tennessee football schedule

“During this time of change, our fans will continue to enjoy traditional rivalries and begin to see new matchups presented by the addition of two historically successful football programs to the SEC,” Sankey said.

Each school’s opponents for the 2024 season will be announced on June 14 on a special primetime show on the SEC Network, and dates of games will be announced at a later date.

