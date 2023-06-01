TVA struggling to get lakes to full pool as Mother Nature hides rain

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three Tennessee Valley Authority lakes are struggling to reach the summer pool, the lake’s elevation for the summer months.

Cherokee, South Holston and Norris Lakes are all below their summer elevations, which TVA officials know is inconvenient.

”It can be when we have factors that are out of our control and all we can do is maximize the benefits all we can and try to maximize it,” said Darrell Guinn, a senior manager at the Tennessee Valley Authority’s River Forecast Center.

People who make their money along the lake said it’s an inconvenience too, but one that they know they have little way of changing.

”We’re just trying to get everything going for the season. The lake’s almost up but it’s not up to full pool,” said Richard “Richie” Bare, the co-owner of Cherokee Boat Dock.

TVA officials are pointing to a lack of rain in April and May as the culprit of the low summer pools.

”Even in late March, we were on the fill schedule for the reservoirs that have fallen behind since, it was really April and May being behind on rainfall we couldn’t get those up to be where they needed to be by this time,” said Guinn.

Dock owners say they’re working on educating boat renters on shallow spots in the lake so they don’t injure themselves or damage vessels.

”If it’s not at full pool, you got to be careful where you go you’ll drag the foot or propeller on land,” said Bare.

TVA officials said it is now up to Mother Nature if they’ll get to the summer pool.

”We need a couple more good rains like that and that will help us get to summer pool but it could happen this weekend or next weekend, it’s really all up to mother nature,” said Guinn.

Officials said this will not impact energy production and they will not pull water from the lower lakes.

