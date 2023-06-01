Two tractor-trailers crash, close interstate in Jefferson County

I-81 North at the I-40 split in Jefferson County was closed on Thursday after two tractor-trailers crashed, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation officials.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - I-81 North at the I-40 split in Jefferson County was closed on Thursday after two tractor-trailers crashed, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation representative Mark Nagi.

Nagi said that one tractor-trailer was hauling bread and overturned. While I-81 North was closed, I-81 South was not affected by the crash.

The interstate was closed while crews helped clean the scene and controlled traffic.

