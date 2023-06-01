Watering the plants a must with increasing heat ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The isolated pop-ups and humidity continue today, but the already limited coverage of our area in rain decreases as the humidity dips to end the week. But, that allows temperatures to really heat up this weekend!

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few clouds linger this morning, with a stray shower. Patchy fog is possible as well, with a low of around 63 degrees.

We’re seeing a subtle change of partly cloudy to mostly sunny views today. A stray shower or storm possible throughout the day, peaking at a 10% coverage through the evening. The high is around 85 degrees, but it still feels a little warmer in the shade as the humidity is still near a “sticky” level.

Tonight transitions from partly cloudy and stray rain to a mostly clear sky and some fog. The low will be around 62 degrees to start Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The humidity decreases Friday, allowing temperatures to climb!

We’ll top out around 88 degrees Friday, with a mostly sunny day and only a stray shower possible in the mountains. Saturday morning starts seasonable at 60 degrees, but cranks up in all the sunshine to 90 degrees! The humidity steps back up Sunday, which gives us a change from sunshine to partly cloudy and a stray afternoon pop-up. We’re still above average at 88 degrees.

Monday is also in the upper 80s, with a stray pop-up possible.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we will see isolated rain and storms at times but nothing organized to help water the gardens for more of our area!

