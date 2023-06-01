Where you can get free donuts for National Doughnut Day

National Doughnut Day is on Friday, and we have just the way to celebrate.
Sauder's Village is gearing up to celebrate National Doughnut Day with special offers out of...
Sauder's Village is gearing up to celebrate National Doughnut Day with special offers out of their bakery.(Sauder Village)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - National Doughnut Day is on Friday, and we have just the way to celebrate.

Krispy Kreme is giving away one free doughnut to customers with no purchase necessary. Additionally, customers can also get a dozen of original glazed doughnuts for just two dollars with the purchase of any dozen.

Dunkin’ Donuts is also celebrating the day. Customers can get a free doughnut with the purchase of a drink.

Shipley Do-Nuts is offering a free glazed Do-Nut with any purchase. This deal can be cashed in online, using the code Donutday23, or in-store from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Duck Donuts is also offering a free cinnamon sugar doughnut with no purchase necessary.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
When crews arrived, they found one car had flipped and ejected one of the passengers.
Three minors involved in Halls crash
Knoxville Police working deadly Henley St. crash
Victim in deadly hit-and-run in downtown Knoxville identified
Distillery opens in former Tennessee prison where Martin Luther King Jr.’s killer escaped
Nearly two hours after the alert was sent, TBI said Dalton Drinnon has been located and is safe.
Missing Hawkins Co. 4-year-old found safe, according to officials

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police Detective Donovan Coble was shot by a suspect in Donelson on Thursday...
Metro Police officer identified, expected to be OK after shooting, police say
Ark. legislature debating on banning Delta-8 products
New law puts first regulations on Delta-8 products
New law puts first regulations on Delta-8 products
SEC Spring Meetings
SEC decides on 2024 football schedule format