2016 Gatlinburg wildfires memorial to be dedicated with ceremony

The City of Gatlinburg and Sevier County will dedicate a memorial to honor those who lost their lives in the deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg in 2016.
The City of Gatlinburg and Sevier County will dedicate a memorial to honor those who lost their...
The City of Gatlinburg and Sevier County will dedicate a memorial to honor those who lost their lives in the deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg in 2016.(City of Gatlinburg)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Gatlinburg and Sevier County will dedicate a memorial to honor those who lost their lives in the deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg in 2016.

Previous Coverage: Remembering the Gatlinburg Wildfires five years later

The 2016 Wildfires Memorial and Tribute Plaza will be dedicated on June 9 at 2 p.m. at Mynatt Park in Gatlinburg, which is where the memorial will be.

Gatlinburg officials said that there will be limited public parking at Mynatt Park, but the city will provide a shuttle to Mynatt Park via the Gatlinburg Trolleys at the Gatlinburg Fire Department Station No. 2 which is located at 309 Reagan Drive before and after the event, starting at 1:15 p.m.

The memorial involves two separate plazas on either side of LeConte Creek. One will serve as a memorial for those who died in the fires and the other will serve as a tribute to the law enforcement agencies that aided Gatlinburg and Sevier County in response and recovery efforts.

The City of Gatlinburg originally released its plans to build the memorial in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ark. legislature debating on banning Delta-8 products
New law puts first regulations on Delta-8 products
I-81 North at the I-40 split in Jefferson County was closed on Thursday after two...
Two tractor-trailers crash, close interstate in Jefferson County
New traffic lights are up at the entrance to the 407 Gateway to Adventure in Sevierville.
Plans for increased traffic when Buc-ee’s opens
Knoxville Police working deadly Henley St. crash
Victim in deadly hit-and-run in downtown Knoxville identified
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed

Latest News

89-year-old Roy Collet finally got his diploma.
89-year-old veteran receives diploma from J. Graham Brown School
Summer school is set to start in several counties on Monday. Some parents are still trying to...
Parents get good news on TCAP appeal, still frustrated about confusing process
Enjoy the sunshine for the weekend.
Warm and pleasant this evening
DCS taking steps to prevent high caseloads, expecting to close hundreds of cases this weekend
DCS taking steps to prevent high caseloads, expecting to close hundreds of cases this weekend