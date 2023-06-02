3 One Knoxville SC eyeing match against #1 North Carolina FC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Regal Stadium will host a top-of-the-table match between #3 One Knoxville SC and #1 North Carolina FC Saturday night in a vital USL League One matchup.

Ten games into One Knoxville’s first professional season, the club sits at third with 15 points, while North Carolina sits at first with 19 points. That means a win will put One Knoxville just one point away from the top of the standings.

Head Coach Mark McKeever has the team focusing on the task rather than the event, however.

“The game is only worth three points. It’s not worth any more than three points,” McKeever said. “So whether it’s North Carolina, Charlotte, Tormenta, or Lexington - it doesn’t matter. Three points are three points, and the objective is three points regardless of the opponent.”

North Carolina is coming to Knoxville with some threatening players. They lead the league in goals scored and their leading goalscorer, Rafa Metnzingen, is second in the league.

“They have very intricate attacking players in Rafa, Louis Perez, and Oalux Anderson, who are all very clinical in front of goal,” McKeever said. “We just need everybody to be in the game. We have to have everybody show up on the night. I believe in my back line, in the midfield, and in the front line. If we all show up, we can compete with any team in the country.”

One Knoxville sits eighth in the league in terms of goals scored.

“You are never going to score every one you get. That’s just the reality of the game,” leading goal-scorer Jake Keegan said.” It’s something we’re always focusing on, and we’ve improved on over the last three or four games.”

The game is set for 7:30 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+. Tickets are available online and at the gate.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.