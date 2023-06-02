CDC report shows 40% of foodborne illnesses linked to sick employees

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New data from the CDC shows 47 percent of 800 foodborne illnesses from 2017 to 2019 were linked to norovirus.

Health officials say that the virus can spread like wildfire, especially through food. Officials also say the biggest reason for the spread of the virus is through sick restaurant employees showing up to work.

Public Health Environmental Supervisor Cheryl Edge said with high school students starting summer jobs, it’s important to remind them of the dangers of showing up to work sick.

“You can spread it to your fellow employees, you can spread it to your customers that come in,” Edge said. “Some people who have compromised immune systems and other illnesses already, this could be detrimental to them and food born illnesses can unfortunately sometimes lead to death.”

Edge said if you work in the service industry you should never show up sick to work, wash your hands and remember that your choices impact the health of customers.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ark. legislature debating on banning Delta-8 products
New law puts first regulations on Delta-8 products
I-81 North at the I-40 split in Jefferson County was closed on Thursday after two...
Two tractor-trailers crash, close interstate in Jefferson County
New traffic lights are up at the entrance to the 407 Gateway to Adventure in Sevierville.
Plans for increased traffic when Buc-ee’s opens
Knoxville Police working deadly Henley St. crash
Victim in deadly hit-and-run in downtown Knoxville identified
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed

Latest News

89-year-old Roy Collet finally got his diploma.
89-year-old veteran receives diploma from J. Graham Brown School
Summer school is set to start in several counties on Monday. Some parents are still trying to...
Parents get good news on TCAP appeal, still frustrated about confusing process
Enjoy the sunshine for the weekend.
Warm and pleasant this evening
DCS taking steps to prevent high caseloads, expecting to close hundreds of cases this weekend
DCS taking steps to prevent high caseloads, expecting to close hundreds of cases this weekend
Parents get good news on TCAP appeal; still frustrated about confusing process