CDC report shows 40% of foodborne illnesses linked to sick employees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New data from the CDC shows 47 percent of 800 foodborne illnesses from 2017 to 2019 were linked to norovirus.

Health officials say that the virus can spread like wildfire, especially through food. Officials also say the biggest reason for the spread of the virus is through sick restaurant employees showing up to work.

Public Health Environmental Supervisor Cheryl Edge said with high school students starting summer jobs, it’s important to remind them of the dangers of showing up to work sick.

“You can spread it to your fellow employees, you can spread it to your customers that come in,” Edge said. “Some people who have compromised immune systems and other illnesses already, this could be detrimental to them and food born illnesses can unfortunately sometimes lead to death.”

Edge said if you work in the service industry you should never show up sick to work, wash your hands and remember that your choices impact the health of customers.

