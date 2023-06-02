Conservative group challenges Prince Harry’s visa

FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18,...
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A conservative think tank will appear in a federal court next week to challenge Prince Harry’s U.S. visa, citing revelations about drug use in his recent book.

The Heritage Foundation is requesting that Prince Harry’s immigration documents be unsealed.

The conservative group is suing the U.S. government to find out if it acted according to procedure when it granted the Duke of Sussex a U.S. visa.

The case will go before a federal judge on Tuesday at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Harry most recently confessed to taking various recreational party drugs in his explosive memoir “Spare,” which was published in January.

Under U.S. immigration law, evidence of past drug use can be grounds to reject an application.

CNN has asked a representative for Prince Harry for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-81 North at the I-40 split in Jefferson County was closed on Thursday after two...
Two tractor-trailers crash, closes interstate in Jefferson County
Knoxville Police working deadly Henley St. crash
Victim in deadly hit-and-run in downtown Knoxville identified
Ark. legislature debating on banning Delta-8 products
New law puts first regulations on Delta-8 products
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Abdul Freeman caught a 40lb catfish out of Fort Loudon Lake Monday.
Man snags 40lb catfish out of Fort Loudon Lake

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls Russia's war in Ukraine a "strategic failure" during a...
Blinken says no Ukraine cease-fire without peace deal that includes Russia’s withdrawal
Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls Russia's war in Ukraine a "strategic failure" during a...
Blinken: Putin's war a 'strategic failure'
Sage Chelf poses for a photo at her home in Orlando, Fla., May 27, 2023. Recent Florida...
Some trans people turn to crowdfunding to leave Florida after anti-LGBTQ+ laws
File - Visitors attend the Venture Miami Tech Hiring Fair at the Miami-Dade College, Wolfson...
US jobs report for May could point to slower hiring as Fed rate hikes cool demand for workers