Find some shade as temperatures climb but humidity is lower for now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity decreases today, but that lets the heat crank up! Keep watering your plants with limited rain chances for now, and the heat zaps the little bit of moisture from the ground. We are tracking a weak cold front to move through early next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is now mostly clear, with stray fog possible. We start the day around 62 degrees, which is right at average.

Since humidity levels are going down today, you can at least stick to the shade and find some relief from the heat. We are topping out around 88 degrees on a beautiful sunny day. A very stray shower is possible in the mountains and mainly in the evening. We have a good breeze out of the northeast 10 to 15 mph today.

Tonight stays mostly clear, and that lower humidity means more “cooling room”, so we start Saturday with low to upper 50s across our area. Knoxville will cool to around 58 degrees, with patchy fog.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday cranks up in all the sunshine to 90 degrees!

The humidity steps back up Sunday, which gives us a change from sunshine to partly cloudy and a stray afternoon pop-up. We’re still above average at 88 degrees.

Early next week is still warm with highs in the upper 80s and spotty afternoon downpours.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking a weak cold front at least bring us back to seasonable temperatures. Unfortunately it looks like spotty rain chances as it moves through our area Tuesday night.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

