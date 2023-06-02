Morgan Wallen will be the headliner for Gulf Coast Jam 2024

By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Morgan Wallen is set to take the stage at Gulf Coast Jam in 2024.

Gulf Coast Jam officials made the announcement during the Thursday night show before Hardy took the stage.

Wallen was scheduled to be the headliner for Gulf Coast Jam for the 2023 line-up but had to cancel his appearance due to health concerns. Kenny Chesney took his place as headliner for this year.

Wallen will be performing on Sunday, June 2, 2024. Gulf Coast Jam is set to take place from May 30th through June 2nd of 2024.

Tickets for next year’s four-day festival are available here.

