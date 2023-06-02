Parents get good news on TCAP appeal; still frustrated about confusing process

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Summer school starts Monday in many East Tennessee counties as third-grade parents still have urgent questions about the TCAP test. Some parents still don’t know where their child stands.

“A hassle and frustrating for all of the parents,” Jamie Weiss, a parent of a third-grader in Blount County, said about the TCAP appeals process.

60% of third graders in Tennessee scored “below” or “approaching” proficiency on the English section of TCAP. Students who finished in the “approaching” category have the option to appeal the result.

Weiss homeschools her daughter but still has to follow the same TCAP requirements as public school students. She said her daughter’s appeal was granted because she scored high enough on the universal English screener in the spring, not because of the retest.

“Why did we need to file an appeal if those scores were sufficient?” Weiss said.

Katherine Bike, Knox County Board of Education District 4 Representative, has a son that just finished third grade. They opted for tutoring in fourth grade after he didn’t meet the mark on TCAP English and the retest.

However, her son’s appeal was granted for the same reason as Weiss’s daughter: he scored high enough on the universal English screener in the spring too.

“So now that we’ve been approved for the appeal, does that mean that we’re not doing tutoring this next year?” Bike said. “That we can do it? What is that answer? I’d love to know.”

Scoring high enough on the universal English screener was not part of the state’s original plan to move on to fourth grade, and the appeal approval emails don’t specify the next steps.

New data from Knox County Schools shows that 1,563 rising fourth graders are enrolled in summer school. That number could change depending on how many appeals are successful.

Earlier this week, WVLT News asked Governor Bill Lee if a student’s grades throughout the year should matter.

“In K through three, we have progressive testing that indicates whether or not there’s a problem on the English side,” the governor said.

Bike doesn’t believe the Governor is listening to the people.

“I think it’s uninformed,” Bike said, responding to the governor’s answer. “I think they should be standing by the people in Tennessee and not the testing company.”

The portal to appeal is open for parents through June 14. Parents will be contacted by their child’s school about the next steps.

