Pigeon Forge standout and Vol signee Dylan Loy wins state-wide award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Dylan Loy of Pigeon Forge High School as the 2022-23 Gatorade Tennessee Baseball Player of the Year. Loy is the second Gatorade Tennessee Baseball Player of the Year to be chosen from Pigeon Forge High School.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Loy as Tennessee’s best high school baseball player.

Blessed to announce that I will be continuing my Academic & Baseball career at the University of Tennessee. Thank you to the Coaches,Players,Family,& Friends that inspired me to reach my goals. Thank you to God for my gift! Go Vols! @Vol_Baseball @5starnational @pftigerbaseball pic.twitter.com/5w23Rz0rgh — Dylan Loy (@DylanLoy37) May 29, 2020

Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award to be announced in June, Loy joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Jackson Holliday (2021-22, Stillwater High School, Okla.), Bobby Witt Jr. (2018-19, Colleybille Heritage High School, Texas), Clayton Kershaw (2005-06, Highland Park High School, Texas) and Derek Jeter (1991-92, Kalamazoo High School, Mich.).

The state’s returning Gatorade Player of the Year, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior left-handed pitcher and first baseman compiled an 11-1 record with a 0.10 earned run average on the mound this past season, leading the Tigers (25-9) to the Class 2A sectional series. Loy struck out 169 batters in 71.1 innings pitched, allowing just 23 hits and 11 walks.

At the plate, the Class 2A Mr. Baseball winner posted a .549 batting average with 13 doubles, 35 runs scored, 35 RBI and a .879 slugging percentage. A devoted parishioner in his church community, Loy has donated his time preparing and delivering meals to disadvantaged families during the holidays.

He has also volunteered by assisting the elderly with yard work and clean-up activities in addition to serving as a youth baseball coach. “Dylan has been awesome, both at the plate and on the mound,” said Brett Gaff, head coach of Gatlinburg-Pittman High School. “When he is on the mound, he changes the game. He has the confidence that he is going to dominate. He’s the reason for their success.”

Loy has maintained a 4.0 GPA in the classroom. He has signed a national letter of intent to play baseball on scholarship at the University of Tennessee this fall. The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of

