Sevier County Days bring Dollywood and Splash Country discounts to residents, workers

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - People who live or work in Sevier County will be able to receive discounted admission to Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country.

With just a $5 donation per park, you could spend the whole day at either Dollywood or Dollywood’s Splash Country. From June 5 through 11, people can receive discounted admission to Splash Country while the discount for Dollywood runs June 12 through 18.

For those who live in Sevier County, anyone 16 years or older must present their photo I.D. with a valid Sevier County zip code.

An electric bill, water bill or personal checking account, along with a photo I.D. will also work if your photo I.D. does not reflect that you live in Sevier County.

Those who work in Sevier County must show a photo I.D. and a payroll stub dated within the last 30 days that shows proof of Sevier County employment.

If only one spouse in a married couple works in Sevier County, the non-worker spouse may also qualify for the discount if they can show proof of marriage (i.e. same last name on photo I.D., copy of marriage certificate, etc.).

Children ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult with a valid I.D. but won’t be required to show proof of residency or employment.

The accepted Sevier County zip codes are:

37722

37725

37738

37764

37820

37862

37863

37864

37865

37868

37871

37876

Anyone who wants more information about Sevier County Days can visit Dollywood’s website.

