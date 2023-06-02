Tennessee man, Army veteran celebrating 104th birthday

The centenarian served in World War II and the Korean War.
Thomas Gwynn
Thomas Gwynn(Submitted)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Tennessee man, military veteran and centenarian is celebrating yet another birthday on Friday.

Thomas Gwynn, a Tullahoma resident, is celebrating his 104th birthday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to friends and family. Residents are encouraged to stop by 114 Ragan Street and wish him a happy birthday.

Gwynn is an army veteran and served in World War II and the Korean War. Gwynn was given several awards for his acts of bravery during his time in the military.

