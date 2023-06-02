USPS to host job fairs at Knoxville post office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is hosting two job fairs at a Knoxville post office this month. The job fair is part of the Postal Service’s “Delivering for America” campaign, a 10-year plan aiming to expand its workforce.

The job fairs are scheduled for June 7 and June 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those interested in applying need to be at least 18 and available to work weekends and holidays.

The job fairs will be held at the office at 1237 Weisgarber Rd.

