Vols ready to swing into action at Clemson Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Baseball will open the 2023 NCAA Tournament in the Clemson Regional where they are the No. 2 seed. Action begins at Doug Kingsmore Stadium starting at 6 p.m. ET Friday evening.

The Vols (38-19) will open the regional against Conference-USA tournament champion Charlotte (34-26). The 49ers won the final five games of the C-USA Tournament in Houston, Texas, last weekend after dropping their tournament opener to Louisiana Tech on Wednesday.

Tennessee will be playing its first game in 10 days, but finished the season strong, winning 15 of its last 20 games and taking the final series of the regular-season at South Carolina. For the most up-to-date scores, links and other information, visit the NCAA Clemson Regional Central Page.

NCAA CLEMSON REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday, June 2

Game 1 – Clemson vs. Lipscomb | 1 p.m. ET | Watch (ESPN+)

Game 2 – Tennessee vs. Charlotte | 6 p.m. ET | Watch (ESPNU) | Listen (Vol Network)

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 | Noon ET

Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 | 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 | Noon ET

Game 6 – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 | 6 p.m. ET

Monday, June 6

Game 7 (if necessary) – Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6 | TBA

PROJECTED STARTING PITCHERS

Tennessee vs. Charlotte

RHP Andrew Lindsey (2-2, 2.54 ERA) vs. LHP Collin Kramer (6-4, 4.55 ERA)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.