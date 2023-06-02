Volunteers needed to rehabilitate Ramsey Cascades and Little Cataloochee trails

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are asking for help from the public to rehabilitate the Ramsey Cascades and Little Cataloochee trails.

The rehabilitations are part of the Trails Forever program supported by Friends of the Smokies.

“The four-mile Ramsey Cascades Trail is one of the most popular trails in the park and lies in the Greenbrier area. It is the only way visitors can access the 100-foot Ramsey Cascades, the tallest waterfall in the park,” officials said, adding that rehabilitation will increase trail safety and protect the park.

Depending on skill level, volunteers will complete projects like installing drainage features, rehabilitating trail surfaces, constructing raised trail segments and removing brush.

The park will provide equipment, but volunteers are being asked to come with long pants, closed-toe shoes and a daypack with food and water.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up here.

