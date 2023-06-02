Warm and pleasant this evening

It’s a warm and sunshine filled weekend ahead for east Tennessee.
Enjoy the sunshine for the weekend.
Enjoy the sunshine for the weekend.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine stays with us as we move into the evening hours and we’re going to stay warm as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures will stay in the 80s right as we move into sunset with a few passing clouds and maybe a stray pop-up storm in the mountains.

We’ll wake up on Saturday with patches of fog and a little cool in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll start the warming trend just after sunrise and approaching the low 80s by lunch time.

Saturday morning should be a good day for fishing with the cooler air. TWRA reports fishing on Douglas Lake to be great right now, especially in the morning.

Saturday afternoon, it’s warm, but not as humid as it could be. We’ll approach 90 with just a stray rain chance.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday brings much of the same with limited rain chances and lots of sunshine. The good news is we’re slightly cooler in the afternoon as we’ll be near 88.

You might think we’re just copy and paste this forecast for the week ahead. Not much change again with low dew points and staying in the 80s. Overnight lows are warmer in the low 60s. Overall, we could use some rain, but it’s not going to happen in the week ahead as of now.

