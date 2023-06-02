WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation killed; suspect in custody

UPDATE 6/2/23 @ 10:55 p.m.

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Timothy Kennedy, the suspect in a shooting that killed a West Virginia State Police trooper and injured another person in the Matewan area of Mingo County, is in custody late Friday night, according to West Virginia State Police.

A West Virginia State Police trooper was fatally shot Friday afternoon in what appears to be an ambush-type situation in the Beech Creek area, WVSP and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said earlier.

The governor identified the victim as Sgt. Cory Maynard.

WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard died after an ambush-type shooting Friday in Mingo County, West Virginia. (West Virginia State Police)

Justice released the following statement:

“We received word there was a stolen vehicle nearby the area where we last had contact with him,” Lt. Colonel B.L. Mankins with State Police said. “As fate would have it, the stolen vehicle came toward our command post at a high rate of speed. When he got to the command post, the troopers on scene determined it was the suspect in the shooting earlier today, and he was taken into custody at that point.”

Another person also was shot during the incident in the Beech Creek area of Matewan that was dispatched as a shots-fired call around 3:30 p.m. There is no word on that person’s condition.

West Virginia State Police identified the suspect as Timothy Kennedy, 29, of Beech Creek. Around 10 p.m., investigators said Kennedy had been spotted in the Beech Creek area. He was arrested shortly afterward when WVSP said he approached a command center they had set up. Kennedy will be taken to the South Central Regional Jail sometime overnight or Saturday morning for arraignment.

Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard Friday afternoon. (WVRJA)

Earlier in the evening, officials were trying to land a helicopter to fly the injured trooper out for treatment.

Residents were being told to shelter in their homes, as Kennedy was said to be armed and dangerous.

Calvin Clark waited for hours as the manhunt unfolded before he was able to return home.

“This is a shock to me,” Clark said. “Beech Creek being the kind of community it is, I just didn’t expect this. I know this boy’s parents, and I just didn’t expect this. This is really sad.”

“It’s been a horribly long day,” Mankins said. “It’s been a tragic day. To everybody in this community, to the community of the State Police, to our family that’s extended, the active members, the retired members, this hurts. It hits home. It hits home hard.”

The Mingo County Board of Education announced that schools in the area are under lockdown and the graduation ceremony at Mingo Central High School has been postponed until further notice. School officials say the ceremony has been rescheduled to 10 a.m. Saturday. Tap here for more information >>>

A West Virginia State Police trooper has died after an ambush-type shooting in the Beech Creek area of Matewan in Mingo County, West Virginia.

A procession left Logan Regional Medical Center to take Trooper Maynard’s body to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston.

Gov. Justice has ordered all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff in Trooper Maynard’s honor.

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson issued the following statement Friday night:

“We join with all West Virginians in grief at the loss of State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard, who was shot and fatally wounded in the line of duty earlier today. Throughout this district, our state and our nation, the men and women of law enforcement put their lives on the line for the safety and protection of us all. Today’s tragedy is a grim reminder of the dangers inherent in that sacred task. Sgt. Maynard proved himself an outstanding example of selfless service and dedication to his community, and we mourn alongside our state and the law enforcement community.”

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said, “I’m heartbroken to hear of the death of Sergeant Cory Maynard in the line of duty. Our brave men and women of law enforcement and all first responders are heroes and we honor their service and sacrifice.”

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said, “I am heartbroken to hear of the death of @WVStatePolice Sgt. Cory Maynard in the line of duty today. I ask all West Virginians to join Gayle & I in praying for Sgt. Maynard’s family, friends, & our entire law enforcement community as we mourn the loss of this brave public servant.”

U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., said, “My heart goes out to the family of Sergeant Cory Maynard who has been killed in a horrific attack today. Sergeant Maynard served and sacrificed his life for the safety of our community. I am forever grateful to our men and women in uniform who put their lives on the line to protect West Virginia. As we mourn this tragedy, let’s be grateful for Sergeant Maynard’s dedicated service to our state.”

“The one bit of good you could say at the end of day came out was the amount of support we’ve had from this community all day long, the help from the other agencies that showed up to help us track him down, and just the prayers that have been thrown up to help us get through this today,” Mankins told WSAZ at the scene.

UPDATE 6/2/23 @ 4:55 p.m.

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Residents in the Beech Creek area of Mingo County are being told to shelter in their homes due to a search for an armed suspect.

The Mingo County Emergency Management made the announcement late Friday afternoon.

Earlier, we reported about a person being sent to the hospital after a shooting along Beech Creek Road. The extent of that person’s injuries is unavailable.

West Virginia State Police are investigating.

ORIGINAL STORY

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A shooting sent a person to the hospital Friday afternoon in Mingo County, according to county 911 dispatchers.

They say it happened on Beech Creek Road.

Additional details are unavailable now, including the extent of the victim’s injuries.

West Virginia State Police troopers are handling the investigation.

