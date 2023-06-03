Another warm day on Sunday with a few storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll have another hot day across the area in east Tennessee with a few more stray storms around for Sunday. We’ll warm to near 90 in the afternoon with lower humidity levels.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll wake up on Sunday with a few areas of fog and temperatures near 64 to start the day. We’ll warm quickly back into the 80s by the time we get to our lunch period.

After lunch, we keep soaring to near 90 for the afternoon and we’ll add into the mix few showers and storms. The storms will be confined to the south and western most areas from Knoxville. These storms at times could approach strong limits with heavy rain and some strong winds.

For the rest of us, it’s just hot. Thankfully the humidity stays low on Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Let’s move into Monday with more heat and low humidity levels. Dew points will stay in the low 60s so it won’t be as sticky as it could be. Monday, we’ll have a limited rain chance into the afternoon.

Monday afternoon will be near 87 for the high.

Tuesday is a repeat of Monday with a few more spotty storms in the afternoon.

For the rest of the week isolated rain chances and temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Our warm stretch continues right on into next week. (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.