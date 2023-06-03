Knoxville family desperate for answers months after they say father of six was killed on his way to work

DSHS reported there were a total of 50 pedestrian-involved crashes in 2022, which is half of the number of cases from 2021.
Back in February, the Knoxville Police Department reported Juan Gonzales was trying to cross a North Broadway intersection when he was hit by a car.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Back in February, the Knoxville Police Department reported Juan Gonzales was trying to cross a North Broadway intersection when he was hit by a car. The driver wasn’t charged and the case was closed almost immediately; however, the family told WVLT News their quest for answers is still going.

“I feel like we’re not being heard, we’re not being helped enough,” Leslie Ortiz, Gonzales’ wife, said.

His daughter Naiya Maldonado said on February 21, the father of six had to walk to work because his car was out of service at the time. According to the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, the reality is drivers are not always held responsible for a pedestrian crash.

A KPD spokesperson told WVLT News after a fatal crash in Knoxville, a specially-trained crash investigator “reconstructs the scene to identify the contributing factors that led to that crash.” Those findings are sent to the district attorney’s office, which then makes a decision regarding prosecution, “to include if charges are warranted.”

Maldonado said even with the case closed, they want everyone to stay safe and are calling on a plan for pedestrians at this intersection.

“At least a sidewalk or something because there are a lot of youth and not a lot of people have transportation up here,” Maldonado said.

The family is still looking for an attorney that will take time to review the documents sent to the DA’s office.

DSHS reported there were a total of 50 pedestrian-involved crashes in 2022, which is half of the number of cases from 2021.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ark. legislature debating on banning Delta-8 products
New law puts first regulations on Delta-8 products
New traffic lights are up at the entrance to the 407 Gateway to Adventure in Sevierville.
Plans for increased traffic when Buc-ee’s opens
I-81 North at the I-40 split in Jefferson County was closed on Thursday after two...
Two tractor-trailers crash, close interstate in Jefferson County
Knoxville Police working deadly Henley St. crash
Victim in deadly hit-and-run in downtown Knoxville identified
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed

Latest News

Enjoy the sunshine for the weekend.
Warm and pleasant this evening
Knoxville family desperate for answers months after they say a father was killed on his way to work
2016 Gatlinburg wildfires memorial to be dedicated with ceremony
USPS to host job fairs at Knoxville post office