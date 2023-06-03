Lady Vols suffer a run-rule loss to Oklahoma in the Women’s College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols are headed to the elimination bracket following a 9-0 run-rule loss to Oklahoma.

Karlyn Pickens took the mound to start the game for the Lady Vols, but lasted just 1.2 innings following a three-run home run by Oklahoma’s Tiare Jennings.

That was the 113th home run of the season for the Sooners, who owns the NCAA record for 49 straight wins.

Prior to the three-run home run, the Lady Vols forced three stranded to keep OU off the board.

Through the first two frames, the Lady Vols recorded a single hit and it came by Kiki Milloy in the first who doubled down the left field line.

Charli Orsini came in for relief for Pickens. The freshman’s last outing came April 23 against Florida where she tossed 3.1 innings. That was the most innings pitched in her young career at Tennessee.

On Orsini’s 13th pitch, Kinzie Hansen took the freshman deep to center field for a two-run home run and the Sonners add to their lead, 5-0 with one out in the bottom of the third.

Lady Vols Nicola Simpson in relief with two outs needed to close the inning.

Before that happened, the Sooners get two on for Rylie Boone. Boone then lined one out to the left field, Rylie West had the chance to make the out but couldn’t get her glove in the right spot and the ball rolled out to the warning track. It was enough distance for two to cross the plate. 4-0 OU.

Following the two RBI triple, Simpson walked the next batter and Karen Weekly approached the mound but left the sophomore in with runners on the corners and one out.

Then a bad pitch by Simpson that Giulia Koutsoyanopulos couldn’t control, brought in Boone from third and it’s 5-0 OU.

Following the run, Ryleigh White entered the circle. Her last outing, April 30 at Arkansas, where she suffered her first and only loss of the year.

On her second pitch, a wild one and Jayda Coleman cross home plate from third to make it 6-0.

In the top of the fourth, McKenna Gibson gets the team’s first walk of the game with one out on the board. Compared to the five Tennessee had given up.

The Lady Vols take their final three outs by tag out at first,

In the bottom frame, Milloy collides with the outfield wall to come up with a home run robbery that closes the inning.

Next, the Lady Vols face their first elimination game of the WCWS. There they’ll face Oklahoma State at 7:00 p.m..

