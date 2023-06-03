Loudon Co. deputy takes snake into custody, releases it

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Sheriff’s Office officials took to Facebook to celebrate one of their deputies who had a unique call in the past week.

K-9 Deputy Eric Curtis found himself in quite a predicament a few nights ago. A resident found a corn snake inside her kitchen cabinets, and Curtis responded to the call.

He came face-to-face with the snake, later named Karen the Corn Snake, before he captured it and released it.

LCSO officials jokingly wrote that the deputy took the snake into custody after a brief struggle.

“Our deputies pride themselves with going above and beyond their normal duties, some you could say, are braver than others,” LCSO officials said.

