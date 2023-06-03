Loudon Co. deputy takes snake into custody, releases it

K-9 Deputy Eric Curtis found himself in quite a predicament when he came face-to-face with a corn snake, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office officials.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Sheriff’s Office officials took to Facebook to celebrate one of their deputies who had a unique call in the past week.

K-9 Deputy Eric Curtis found himself in quite a predicament a few nights ago. A resident found a corn snake inside her kitchen cabinets, and Curtis responded to the call.

He came face-to-face with the snake, later named Karen the Corn Snake, before he captured it and released it.

LCSO officials jokingly wrote that the deputy took the snake into custody after a brief struggle.

“Our deputies pride themselves with going above and beyond their normal duties, some you could say, are braver than others,” LCSO officials said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

