Rhinestone Fest returns to Knoxville

East Tennesseans show their love for Dolly Parton in an annual festival.
By John Pirsos
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton’s popularity is no secret in East Tennessee, and that passion is on full display in Knoxville this weekend for the Rhinestone Fest.

“It’s universal. Everybody loves Dolly,” said Robin Easter, President of the Old City Association.

People gathered in Knoxville’s Old City on Saturday to show their love for the East Tennessee legend.

It’s all part of Rhinestone Fest, formerly known as Dolly Fest. It’s the third year the Old City Association is hosting it.

“We were amazed at how many people came out,” Easter said about previous festivals.

Easter said they’ve had to expand quickly in the last few years because of the high demand.

“We have people come from everywhere,” Easter said. “We decided we better have a common area, and music, and a market.”

Some of the vendors were there for fun, but others were there for a cause.

“We want to teach people about wigs,” said Lara Conrad, owner of the Mane Spot, a wig shop in Knoxville. “Take away the stigma for people with hair loss and people that wear wigs.”

Conrad sold wigs during the festival, both normal wigs and Dolly Parton wigs. She also sold raffle tickets and raised money for people who need wigs.

“Dolly has never been shy that she wears wigs. And it’s just a fun way to share wearing wigs and letting people know that it’s really normal, it’s common,” Conrad said.

There’s still one more day of Rhinestone Fest, with the fun starting on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. in Knoxville’s Old City.

