Sen. Bernie Sanders, State Rep. Justin Jones hold rally to raise state minimum wage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and State Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, are holding a rally to support the raising of the minimum wage to $17 an hour Friday on June 2.

According to the Department of Labor, there is no state minimum wage law. The Department of Labor said employers are subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act and must pay the current Federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

People from all over Nashville and beyond gathered inside the Henderson A. Johnson Memorial Gymnasium at Fisk University.

As people wrestle with inflation, Sanders said during the rally that a job should lift you out of poverty, not keep you in it.

“60% of our workers are living paycheck to paycheck. I grew up in a family that lived paycheck to paycheck. Many of you all today are living paycheck to paycheck,” said Sanders as he addressed hundreds from the podium.

The ‘Raise the Wage’ rally was put on by Representative Justin Jones along with Sanders, and Rev. William Barber to showcase the importance of workers making livable wages rather than struggling daily living paycheck to paycheck.

“We are here today to state as emphatically as we can that in the year 2023 no one in America should be forced to work starvation wages,” said Sanders as the crowd cheered in agreement with his message.

The senator hailing from Vermont shared part of his life and how his family struggled at times financially. During the rally, Sanders mentioned several topics intertwined with the need to raise the minimum wage like cities needing to provide affordable housing, the continuation of social security for the elderly, and universal healthcare.

“Communities cannot even attract the nurses, or the firemen, or the cops, that they need because there is no affordable housing. So maybe just maybe instead of spending tens of billions more on the military how about building affordable housing,” said Sanders.

Representative Justin jones has been fighting for sensible gun legislation.

“It’s horrible that in Tennessee it’s easier to get an assault weapon than it is to get a living wage job,” said Jones during an interview with WSMV 4.

Jones says low wages are an issue that impacts all people, citing some in his district who can’t afford groceries or prescriptions.

“This is not an issue of left or right, but it is a moral issue of right and wrong. And that we want to lift people up and we want our community members to thrive and that we’re connecting all of these issues because economic justice and racial justice are intertwined,” said Jones.

In honor of national gun violence awareness day, Sanders talked about gun violence during the rally, a controversial topic that resonates with so many in Tennessee.

“Understanding what Tennessee and Nashville have recently gone through, we demand a society in which we have sensible gun safety legislation,” said Sanders.

In addition to raising the minimum wage, Jones and Sanders encouraged community members make your voice heard by voting and getting involved in your local politics and social movements.

“I believe when working people come together every state in this country can be a state of justice,” said Sanders as the crowd cheered.

