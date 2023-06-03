Warming up with sunshine this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! Welcome to the weekend and the sunny weather we have for it.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll wake up on Saturday with patches of fog and a little cool in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll start the warming trend just after sunrise and approaching the low 80s by lunch time.

Saturday morning should be a good day for fishing with the cooler air. TWRA reports fishing on Douglas Lake to be great right now, especially in the morning.

Saturday afternoon, it’s warm, but not as humid as it could be. We’ll approach 90 with just a stray rain chance.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday brings much of the same with limited rain chances and lots of sunshine. The good news is we’re slightly cooler in the afternoon as we’ll be near 88.

You might think we’re just copy and paste this forecast for the week ahead. Not much change again with low dew points and staying in the 80s. Overnight lows are warmer in the low 60s. Overall, we could use some rain, but it’s not going to happen in the week ahead as of now.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.